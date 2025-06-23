Virtue in Solace Wished for a platform that included membership and marketing tools. Plus, they wanted every penny to go towards their mission.

Virtue in Solace's Mission

Tragically, housing insecurity is a significant problem for many in the U.S. According to research, over 771,000 people experienced homelessness on one single night in 2024 – the highest number ever on record. But Virtue in Solace is on a mission to change this. The organization’s goal is to support people facing housing insecurity, neglect, and the challenges associated with aging.

Every day, Virtue in Solace aims to provide vulnerable populations with proper care and support. They work tirelessly to build a world where everyone feels properly supported and embraced by society.

‍

Background

During his 15 years as a nurse at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Sovereign De Pointe du Beaux noticed a housing shortage problem. More specifically, she saw how difficult it was for disabled people and their carers to find and afford proper homes. Sovereign knew that without this essential foundation, it’s incredibly challenging for people to feel truly safe and secure, and live a full life.

“This initiated the mission of the Virtue in Solace Foundation: To foster solace and nurturing hope by providing compassionate support, essential resources, and a sanctuary for veterans, the abused, elderly, impoverished, disabled, and unhoused.” - Sovereign De Pointe du Beaux, President & CEO

Just two years later, Virtue in Solace is proud to offer invaluable support and essential resources for vulnerable populations. The organization provides an impressive range of programming, including housing, transportation, counseling, and rehabilitation services. No matter the project, empathy, safety, and accessibility are always the guiding principles.