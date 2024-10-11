The Westerner Band Boosters Saved $3,456 For Their Students Using Zeffy

Payment processing for fundraising was confusing and expensive

For years, the booster club relied on Square to process payments. While Square is often considered an industry standard for payment processing, it’s not built for nonprofits.

The Westerner Band Boosters are made up of community volunteers, not financial tool experts, and Square came with a steep learning curve. Parents struggled to process payments and add items to their online store. And the complexity wasn’t the only drawback the booster club found using Square.

In districts with limited resources, every penny counts. When Westerner Band Boosters volunteers processed a payment through Square, a percentage of each transaction was taken out of the contribution. As a result, hundreds of dollars annually wound up paying for fees instead of supporting students.

Ross wanted a tool that could manage their fundraising with fewer costs and a more intuitive platform. That’s when they discovered Zeffy.

