32auctions and SchoolAuction.net help you run silent auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
32auctions VS School Auction.net
32auctions and SchoolAuction.net take 3% plus card fees from every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
32auctions and SchoolAuction.net only handle auctions. Zeffy lets you collect donations, sell raffle tickets, manage memberships, and run events all in one platform.
32auctions and SchoolAuction.net limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited email support plus live chat to help you succeed whenever questions arise.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while 32auctions and SchoolAuction.net charge 3% plus card processing fees on every transaction. You keep more money for your cause and get access to auctions, donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
Yes! Unlike 32auctions and SchoolAuction.net which only focus on auctions, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including donations, event ticketing, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get everything you need in one free platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources at no cost, while 32auctions and SchoolAuction.net limit support to business hours only. Plus, you get dedicated onboarding help and training materials to maximize your fundraising success across all campaign types.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of what you raise since we charge zero platform fees. 32auctions and SchoolAuction.net both take 3% plus card processing fees from every bid, meaning you lose hundreds or thousands to fees that could fund your mission instead.
Zeffy grows with your nonprofit beyond auctions. While 32auctions and SchoolAuction.net only handle auctions, Zeffy offers donations, ticketing, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns all for free, so you never need multiple expensive tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
