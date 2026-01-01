99Pledges and Get Movin' Fundraising help schools run peer-to-peer campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what your school keeps. Zeffy gives you the same campaign tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your students and programs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
99 Pledges VS Get Movin Fundraising
99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ and Get Movin charges 7.9% per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walkathon or team challenge keeps every dollar raised.
99Pledges and Get Movin offer limited email support with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support so you get answers fast.
99Pledges and Get Movin only handle peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one platform.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while 99Pledges takes 3.49% + 49¢ per gift. For a $10,000 campaign, you'd keep $10,000 with Zeffy versus $9,651 with 99Pledges. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Get Movin charges 7.9% total fees per gift, meaning a $5,000 school campaign would cost you $395 in fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations raised. Our platform also offers more fundraising options beyond just peer-to-peer campaigns.
Yes! While 99Pledges and Get Movin focus only on peer-to-peer campaigns, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, online stores, and donor management. You get a complete fundraising toolkit without paying platform fees on any of it.
Unlike 99Pledges which only offers peer-to-peer campaigns, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management. Most importantly, you keep 100% of donations with zero platform fees.
Get Movin charges 7.9% in fees and only handles walk/run events. Zeffy offers zero fees on all fundraising activities plus multiple campaign types beyond just peer-to-peer. Your school keeps every dollar raised for your programs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
