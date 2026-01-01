Accelevents VS Hopin

Accelevents and Hopin help you run professional events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
Accelevents and Hopin charge processing fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala, auction, or fundraising event keeps every dollar raised.
⚙️
Event platforms require multiple integrations for auctions, raffles, and donations. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools in one place without technical setup.
🤝
Corporate event platforms lack donor management and stewardship features. Zeffy builds lasting relationships with built-in CRM and follow-up tools.
Event platforms charge hefty fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. Plus, you get auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns that event platforms don't offer.
Yes! Zeffy manages ticketed events, galas, and fundraising campaigns all in one platform. Unlike event-only tools, you also get donor management, memberships, and online stores. Everything your nonprofit needs without switching between multiple expensive platforms.
Event platforms charge $7K+ annually plus 3-5% processing fees on every transaction. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a nonprofit raising $50K keeps an extra $2,500+ yearly. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead.
Event platforms like Accelevents and Hopin charge thousands in annual fees plus processing costs on every ticket sale. Zeffy handles your galas, fundraising events, and ticket sales with zero fees. You keep 100% of proceeds while getting donor management tools that event platforms don't offer.
Event platforms treat attendees as one-time customers, not long-term supporters. Zeffy builds lasting donor relationships by tracking giving history, managing memberships, and running year-round campaigns. Your supporter data stays connected across all fundraising activities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
