Accelevents and Mixily help you manage events, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your gala, auction, or community event stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Accelevents VS Mixily
💰
Accelevents and Mixily charge processing fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or 5K actually raises money for your mission.
🎯
Accelevents and Mixily focus on event management but lack auction, raffle, and donor stewardship features. Zeffy gives you complete fundraising tools.
🚀
Accelevents starts at $7K+ and Mixily requires monthly fees before you sell a single ticket. Zeffy lets you launch events immediately at zero cost.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus processing fees on every ticket sold, eating into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy charges zero fees on tickets, donations, and all transactions, so 100% of what supporters give goes directly to your cause.
Yes. While event platforms focus only on ticketing, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all with zero fees and built specifically for nonprofits.
Event platforms often limit support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits through live chat, phone calls, and our help center - because we understand every nonprofit deserves excellent service regardless of size.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus processing fees on every ticket, which can cost thousands annually. Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions, so your nonprofit keeps 100% of ticket sales and donations.
Event platforms limit you to ticketing only. Zeffy grows with your nonprofit, offering auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and donor management - all fee-free and designed specifically for fundraising success.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
