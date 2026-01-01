Accelevents VS Whova

Accelevents and Whova help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Accelevents VS Whova: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Why Zeffy over Whova?

Why Zeffy over Accelevents and Whova?

Why choose Zeffy over Accelevents and Whova if you're a nonprofit

💸

Accelevents and Whova charge fees on every ticket sold

Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala tickets and event donations go directly to your mission instead of platform costs.

🧩

Event platforms require multiple tools for complete fundraising

Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, donations, and peer-to-peer in one platform while event tools require separate software for each.

🫶

Limited support leaves you managing events alone

Zeffy offers unlimited support and training while event platforms limit help based on your plan tier and business hours.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Whova

Frequently asked questions

How does Zeffy's event support compare to Accelevents and Whova?

Event platforms offer limited support during business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, plus free training and onboarding to get your team confident with fundraising.

What happens when we outgrow basic event platforms?

Accelevents and Whova lock you into event-only solutions that can't grow with your nonprofit. Zeffy scales with you from small events to major campaigns, adding donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising as you expand.

Why choose Zeffy over event management platforms like Accelevents and Whova?

Event platforms charge hefty fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need for events plus donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero fees. Keep 100% of what you raise.

Can Zeffy handle more than just event ticketing for our nonprofit?

Yes! While Accelevents and Whova focus only on events, Zeffy is your complete fundraising toolkit. Run events, collect donations, manage auctions, sell merchandise, and build donor relationships all in one place.

How much money will we save compared to other event platforms?

Accelevents charges $7K+ annually plus card fees. Whova takes 3% + $0.99 per ticket plus card fees. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a $10K fundraising event keeps all $10K instead of losing hundreds to platform fees.

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
Decorative
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

