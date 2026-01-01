Accelevents VS Whova

Accelevents and Whova help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala tickets and event donations go directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, donations, and peer-to-peer in one platform while event tools require separate software for each.
Zeffy offers unlimited support and training while event platforms limit help based on your plan tier and business hours.
Event platforms offer limited support during business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, plus free training and onboarding to get your team confident with fundraising.
Accelevents and Whova lock you into event-only solutions that can't grow with your nonprofit. Zeffy scales with you from small events to major campaigns, adding donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising as you expand.
Event platforms charge hefty fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need for events plus donations, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero fees. Keep 100% of what you raise.
Yes! While Accelevents and Whova focus only on events, Zeffy is your complete fundraising toolkit. Run events, collect donations, manage auctions, sell merchandise, and build donor relationships all in one place.
Accelevents charges $7K+ annually plus card fees. Whova takes 3% + $0.99 per ticket plus card fees. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a $10K fundraising event keeps all $10K instead of losing hundreds to platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
