ActBlue and Donately both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Act Blue VS Donately
💰
ActBlue charges 3.95% plus fees, Donately takes 2.9% plus monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
ActBlue only handles political donations, Donately requires separate tools for events and raffles. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need.
📞
ActBlue limits phone support to qualifying accounts, Donately restricts help to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need it.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. ActBlue charges 3.95% per donation, while Donately charges 2.9% plus $39+ monthly fees. More of your donations stay with your cause.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat with real humans who understand nonprofits. ActBlue limits phone support to qualifying accounts only, and Donately restricts support to business hours with potential delays during busy periods.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, memberships, peer-to-peer fundraising, online stores, auctions, and raffles - all in one platform. ActBlue only handles political donations, while Donately requires separate tools for events and merchandise.
Zeffy is completely free - no transaction fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. ActBlue takes 3.95% plus $0.15 from every donation, while Donately charges 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction AND monthly fees starting at $39. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, AND bank transfers (ACH) - all at zero cost. ActBlue and Donately only process credit cards and charge fees on every transaction. Plus, Zeffy offers tap-to-pay through our mobile app for in-person events.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript