ActBlue focuses on political campaigns while Easyfundraising helps through shopping rewards, but both take fees from your donations. Zeffy gives you direct donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Act Blue VS Easyfundraising
ActBlue charges 4% fees and Easyfundraising only works through shopping. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
ActBlue lacks auctions and events while Easyfundraising only does shopping partnerships. Zeffy handles donations, raffles, events, and stores all in one platform.
ActBlue offers limited email support and Easyfundraising has no phone access. Zeffy provides unlimited email support plus live chat to help you succeed.
ActBlue charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction and focuses on political campaigns with complex compliance features. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with tools built specifically for your mission, not political fundraising.
Easyfundraising only generates passive donations through shopping partnerships and lacks direct donation forms or campaign tools. Zeffy offers complete donation management with forms, campaigns, and donor tracking at zero cost.
Unlike platforms that charge fees or focus on shopping partnerships, Zeffy provides everything nonprofits need in one place: donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management with zero platform fees.
ActBlue takes 3.95% + $0.15 from every donation to cover their costs. Zeffy operates differently - donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep our platform running, so 100% of your donations reach your cause.
Yes. Easyfundraising only generates passive income through shopping partnerships and can't process direct donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, campaign tools, and donor management to actively fundraise from your supporters.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
