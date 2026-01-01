ActBlue and EasyTithe both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Act Blue VS Easy Tithe
ActBlue takes 4% plus fees from every donation, while EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees.
ActBlue only handles political donations and EasyTithe lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
ActBlue limits support by account size and EasyTithe restricts help to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need it.
ActBlue charges 4% in fees per gift, which adds up quickly and reduces your impact. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
EasyTithe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees, and only offers business-hours support. Zeffy is completely free with unlimited support whenever you need help. Plus, we offer auctions, raffles, ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising - not just donations.
Yes! Unlike ActBlue and EasyTithe which focus only on donations, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit. Run auctions, sell raffle tickets, manage events, process memberships, and operate an online store - all at zero cost to your organization.
ActBlue charges 4% per donation and EasyTithe charges 2.9% + $0.30 plus monthly fees. Zeffy is 100% free - no transaction fees, no monthly costs. You get everything in one platform: donations, events, auctions, raffles, and stores.
A nonprofit raising $10,000 annually would pay $400 to ActBlue or $320+ to EasyTithe in fees. With Zeffy, that's $0 in fees. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but every donated dollar goes to your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
