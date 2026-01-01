ActBlue and Fundraise Up both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides the same donation capabilities — online forms, recurring giving, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Act Blue VS Fundraise Up
💯
ActBlue and Fundraise Up charge 4% fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
🧰
ActBlue and Fundraise Up require multiple platforms for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy includes everything your nonprofit needs.
🤝
ActBlue and Fundraise Up limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every nonprofit team.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while ActBlue charges 3.95% + $0.15 per donation and Fundraise Up takes fees from every gift. More of your donations reach your cause with Zeffy.
Zeffy offers unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost. ActBlue focuses mainly on political campaigns, and Fundraise Up limits support based on your plan tier.
Yes. While ActBlue and Fundraise Up only handle donations, Zeffy offers ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost to your nonprofit.
ActBlue charges 3.95% + $0.15 per donation, while Fundraise Up takes 4% platform fees plus card processing fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause since donors can leave voluntary contributions to cover costs.
ActBlue and Fundraise Up only handle donations. When you need ticketing, raffles, auctions, or memberships, you'll pay for multiple platforms. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
