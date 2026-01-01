ActBlue and GiveWP both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
ActBlue charges 4% plus fees on every donation, and GiveWP adds processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
ActBlue only handles donations, GiveWP requires separate tools for events and sales. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, raffles, and stores in one platform.
ActBlue limits you to political causes, GiveWP needs technical WordPress knowledge. Zeffy works for any nonprofit and launches in minutes.
ActBlue takes 3.95% + $0.15 per donation, while GiveWP charges 2% plus card fees. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions instead of mandatory fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
ActBlue only handles political donations, and GiveWP requires WordPress skills plus separate tools for events and memberships. Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one simple platform.
ActBlue charges 3.95% + $0.15 per donation and only serves Democratic campaigns. Zeffy is 100% free for all nonprofits with no transaction fees, so more of your donations reach your cause.
GiveWP requires WordPress technical skills and charges processing fees on every donation. Zeffy offers zero fees, built-in tools for events and memberships, plus dedicated nonprofit support.
Unlike platforms that charge 3-4% fees, Zeffy is completely free. We offer all fundraising tools in one place - donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer - with no hidden costs or technical setup required.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
