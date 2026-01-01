Airauctioneer and SchoolAuction.net help you run online auctions, but they charge platform fees and processing fees that reduce your fundraising total. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Airauctioneer VS School Auction.net
💸
Airauctioneer charges $1.25 per item plus card fees, while SchoolAuction.net takes 3% of every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
🔗
Airauctioneer and SchoolAuction.net only handle auctions, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms for donations, raffles, and events. Zeffy handles everything in one place.
🤝
Airauctioneer and SchoolAuction.net limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help, because fundraising doesn't stop at 5 PM.
Zeffy charges zero fees on auction proceeds, while Airauctioneer takes $1.25 per item plus card fees. With Zeffy, 100% of your auction revenue goes directly to your cause, not to platform fees.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy offers donations, ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores all in one place. You can manage your entire fundraising strategy without juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone during business hours, plus a comprehensive help center. Many auction platforms limit support or charge extra for personalized help.
Auction platforms like Airauctioneer charge $1.25 per item plus card fees, while SchoolAuction.net takes 3% plus card fees. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, you keep 100% of what you raise.
You get unlimited support through email, live chat, and phone during business hours. Our team helps nonprofits set up successful auctions every day, and we never charge extra for help.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
