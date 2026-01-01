Airauctioneer and Silent Auction Pro help you run online auctions, but they charge platform fees and transaction costs that reduce your fundraising total. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Airauctioneer VS Silent Auction Pro
💸
Airauctioneer charges $1.25 per item plus card fees, while Silent Auction Pro takes 2% plus annual fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
🎟️
Airauctioneer and Silent Auction Pro only handle auctions. Zeffy lets you run auctions, raffles, donations, and ticketing without juggling multiple platforms or paying separate fees.
🛟
Airauctioneer and Silent Auction Pro limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever your auction questions come up.
Zeffy gives you everything these auction platforms offer plus so much more, all at 0% platform fees. While they charge $1.25 per item or annual fees that eat into your fundraising dollars, Zeffy lets you keep 100% of what you raise through auctions, donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one place.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. Run silent auctions, sell event tickets, collect donations, manage memberships, and launch peer-to-peer campaigns. You get a complete fundraising toolkit instead of juggling multiple expensive platforms.
You'll save thousands. Auction platforms charge $1.25 per item plus 2.9% card fees, or annual fees plus 2% transaction costs. With Zeffy's 0% platform fees, a $10,000 auction keeps an extra $200-400 in your mission's hands. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Auction platforms charge you to raise money for your cause. Airauctioneer takes $1.25 per item plus card fees, while Silent Auction Pro charges annual fees plus 2% of every transaction. Zeffy charges 0% platform fees, so your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
You get unlimited support at no extra cost. Our team helps nonprofits set up auctions, donations, events, and more through email, live chat, and phone calls. Unlike auction platforms that limit support to business hours or paid plans, Zeffy's support team is here whenever you need us.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript