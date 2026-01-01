Bloomerang

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database
Information not available Donation History & Notes per Donor
Information not available Donor Tags / Segments
Information not available Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Information not available Export Donor Data Anytime
Information not available Offline Donations Tracking
Information not available Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available

Pricing
3% per gift plus card fees
1% Card fees plus platform cut
Processing fees: 3% transaction fees (1.99% + $0.49 per transaction mentioned in some sources)
Processing fees: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); 0.8% + $0.30 per transaction for ACH
Platform fees: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Platform fees: 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang
Monthly fees: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Monthly fees: N/A - No monthly minimums or hidden fees
Value for money: 4.7/5
Value for money: 4.6

Features
4.7/5 - Built for alumni. Strong donor tracking, but requires integrations for fundraising events and online giving. 4.6/5 - Solid donor CRM with giving history. Setup takes time; you'll need separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising.
Donations: Basic donation tracking and reporting within donor profiles, but no built-in donation processing or online giving forms
Donations: Bloomerang processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Their donor management tools help track giving history and engagement.
Ticketing: No event ticketing system - may track event attendance in donor records but doesn't sell or manage tickets
Ticketing: Bloomerang doesn't provide event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual processes to sync attendee data with donor records.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer features through alumni network tools, but no dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Bloomerang doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate P2P software and manual work to import supporter data into Bloomerang.
Auctions: AlumnIQ doesn't offer auction functionality - it focuses on donor management and alumni engagement rather than fundraising events
Auctions: Bloomerang doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track auction donors in your CRM.
Raffles: No raffle or lottery management features - focuses on donor data management rather than fundraising activities
Raffles: Bloomerang lacks raffle functionality. You'd need external raffle tools and manual entry to track raffle participants in your donor database.
Online store: No online store capabilities - AlumnIQ is designed for donor relationship management, not e-commerce functionality
Online store: Bloomerang doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need third-party store software and manual processes to connect sales data to donor records.
Memberships: AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement rather than general membership management. Limited tools for recurring membership fees and member communications outside of alumni context.
Memberships: Bloomerang doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and communications.
Donor Management/CRM: Strong alumni database management with engagement tracking. Built specifically for educational institutions and alumni relations rather than general nonprofit donor management.
Donor Management/CRM: Strong donor database with detailed giving history, segmentation tools, and reporting. Built specifically for nonprofit donor relationship management.
Emails & Newsletter: Email marketing tools designed for alumni outreach. Limited segmentation options and basic templates focused on alumni engagement rather than broader donor communications.
Emails & Newsletter: Basic email tools included, but limited templates and automation options. Advanced email marketing requires third-party integrations.
Payment Processing: Basic payment processing through third-party integrations. Additional transaction fees apply on top of monthly subscription costs.
Payment Processing: Basic payment processing through third-party integrations. Additional transaction fees apply on top of monthly subscription costs.

Payment methods
Alumni engagement tools only, no payment processing
Credit cards and digital wallets, no tap-to-pay
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - AlumnIQ is designed for alumni relations management, not for receiving payments
Credit Card Payments: Yes - Processes all major credit cards including Visa, Mastercard, American Express
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - AlumnIQ specializes in alumni engagement tools, not payment acceptance
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Yes - Supports mobile wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement for higher education, not payment processing
ACH / Bank Transfers: Yes - Accepts bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - AlumnIQ provides alumni management services, not payment processing capabilities
Tap to Pay App: No - Does not offer tap-to-pay functionality through mobile apps

Customer Support
4.7/5
4.6/5 Unlimited Support: AlumnIQ offers limited support based on plan tier
Unlimited Support: Bloomerang offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours: AlumnIQ provides phone support during standard business hours Phone Support / Office Hours: Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars: AlumnIQ offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Webinars: Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center: AlumnIQ maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Help Center: Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email: AlumnIQ provides live chat support during business hours
Email: Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan tier — higher-paying users get priority help and guidance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Tiered support based on plan level — more comprehensive help available on higher-priced plans class="table_text">Tiered support based on plan level — more comprehensive help available on higher-priced plans</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>