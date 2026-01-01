AlumnIQ focuses on higher education alumni engagement while ClearView CRM serves broader nonprofit donor management, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donations, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Alumn IQ VS Clear View CRM
💸
AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift and ClearView CRM costs $500+ monthly. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your donor dollars stay with your mission.
🎯
AlumnIQ lacks payment processing and ClearView CRM needs separate auction tools. Zeffy handles donations, events, and sales in one place.
🤝
AlumnIQ and ClearView CRM offer basic business hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited help with real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift and ClearView CRM costs $500/month plus user fees. You keep every dollar donated instead of losing thousands to fees.
Yes. While AlumnIQ and ClearView CRM focus only on donor data, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
Zeffy includes built-in payment processing for all major methods including credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. AlumnIQ and ClearView CRM require separate payment processors with additional fees and setup.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees. AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees, while ClearView CRM costs $500/month plus $50 per user. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar donated instead of losing thousands to fees.
Unlike donor management systems that only track data, Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools. You get donation forms, events, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
