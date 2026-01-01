AlumnIQ focuses on alumni engagement while DonorDock offers general nonprofit CRM tools, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation processing, and event tools with zero fees — so you can track relationships and raise funds without losing money to platform costs.
Alumn IQ VS Donordock
AlumnIQ takes 3% per gift plus card fees, DonorDock charges $98/month plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
AlumnIQ lacks auction and raffle tools, DonorDock needs third-party payment processing. Zeffy includes everything from donation pages to event ticketing.
AlumnIQ requires alumni database setup, DonorDock needs payment processor integration. Zeffy works right away with no technical requirements.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with built-in payment processing, while AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees. You get complete CRM tools, donation forms, and email campaigns without monthly costs or transaction fees.
Unlike DonorDock's $98/month plus card fees, Zeffy provides free donor management, payment processing, and fundraising tools. Small nonprofits save thousands yearly while accessing the same CRM features and donor tracking capabilities.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools including donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, events, and auctions. Unlike competitors that focus only on CRM, you get everything in one free platform.
AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees, while DonorDock costs $98/month plus card fees. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, CRM tools, and payment processing at zero cost. Keep 100% of donations instead of losing money to fees.
Unlike AlumnIQ and DonorDock that charge monthly fees or transaction costs, Zeffy provides donor tracking, communication tools, and fundraising features completely free. You get the same CRM capabilities without the budget strain.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
