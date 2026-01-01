AlumnIQ serves higher education and Planning Center focuses on churches, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, event ticketing, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so every donation stays with your mission whether you're engaging alumni or congregation members.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Alumn IQ VS Planning Center
AlumnIQ takes 3% per gift plus card fees, and Planning Center charges monthly fees plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
AlumnIQ and Planning Center require separate software for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
AlumnIQ and Planning Center limit support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited help to every organization, regardless of donation volume or budget.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees and Planning Center charges monthly fees plus card fees. You keep every dollar donated to your cause.
Yes. While AlumnIQ and Planning Center focus mainly on donor data, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including online donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no extra cost, while both AlumnIQ and Planning Center limit support based on your plan tier. Get the help you need without paying more for premium support.
Zeffy is 100% free with zero platform fees. AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees, while Planning Center charges monthly fees plus card fees per gift. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but every dollar of your donations stays with your nonprofit.
Unlike AlumnIQ and Planning Center that focus only on donor data, Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools. Track donors, process donations, run events, and manage campaigns all in one place without paying platform fees or monthly subscriptions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
