AlumnIQ focuses on higher education while StratusLive serves broader nonprofit needs, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy combines donor management with donation processing, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Alumn IQ VS Stratus Live
AlumnIQ takes 3% per gift plus card fees, StratusLive charges $99/month plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
AlumnIQ and StratusLive focus on donor data but lack auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools in one platform.
AlumnIQ and StratusLive offer business-hours support only. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift and StratusLive costs $99/month plus fees. You keep 100% of donations and get built-in payment processing, email tools, and CRM features in one platform.
Yes. While AlumnIQ and StratusLive focus only on donor tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like online donations, events, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get everything in one place without extra fees.
Unlike AlumnIQ and StratusLive that require third-party payment processors with additional fees, Zeffy includes built-in payment processing at zero cost. Donors can give via credit card, ACH, Apple Pay, or Google Pay with no platform fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees for donor management, while AlumnIQ takes 3% per gift plus card fees and StratusLive costs $99/month plus processing fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations and get complete donor tracking, communication tools, and payment processing without monthly subscriptions or transaction fees.
Traditional donor management platforms like AlumnIQ and StratusLive only track donor data but require separate tools for fundraising. Zeffy combines donor management with built-in fundraising capabilities like online donations, events, and campaigns, all at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
