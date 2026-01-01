Anedot VS Donately

Anedot and Donately both offer donation forms and fundraising tools, but they charge platform and processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation pages, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot and Donately charge 2.9-3.3% plus fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
While Anedot and Donately focus only on donations, Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores so you can fundraise your way.
Anedot and Donately limit support to business hours and paid tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat for all users.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ from every gift plus monthly fees starting at $25. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support to all users regardless of plan level. Unlike Donately's tiered support where priority help goes to top-tier users, every nonprofit gets the same quality assistance when they need it.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform. Unlike Anedot and Donately which focus mainly on donations, you get complete fundraising tools without needing multiple platforms.
Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero fees on donations. While Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ per gift plus monthly fees, and Donately charges 4% plus card fees, Zeffy lets 100% of donations reach your cause. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
A nonprofit raising $10,000 monthly would save over $4,000 annually with Zeffy versus Anedot, and over $4,800 versus Donately. These savings add up to real impact for your programs and beneficiaries instead of platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
