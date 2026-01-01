Anedot VS Givelify

Anedot and Givelify help you collect donations online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per gift and Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ plus monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Anedot and Givelify lack auctions, raffles, ticketing, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise without juggling multiple platforms.
Anedot and Givelify limit support to business hours with response delays. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation and Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ plus monthly fees. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no cost. Unlike Givelify, which limits phone support to premium plans, or Anedot's business-hours-only support, we're here when you need us.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores at zero cost. Anedot and Givelify lack these features, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms to run complete fundraising campaigns.
With Zeffy's 100% free platform, a nonprofit raising $10,000 keeps all $10,000. Anedot would cost $360 in fees, while Givelify charges $320 plus monthly fees. That's real money staying with your mission.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one platform. Anedot and Givelify lack these tools, forcing you to juggle multiple paid platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
