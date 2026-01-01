Anedot VS Givelify

Givelify

Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
3.3% + 30¢ card fees per gift
N/A No pricing information available
Processing fees: 3.3% + $0.30 - Starting rates for 501(c)(3) plan; other payment methods and plans have different fees
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 - per donation for Visa, Mastercard, Discover; higher fees apply for American Express
Platform fees: $0 - No platform fees
Platform fees: N/A - None (included in processing fees)
Monthly fees: $0/month - No contracts, hidden, setup, or integration fees
Monthly fees: N/A - No pricing information available
Value for money: 4.7
Value for money: 5.0

Features
4.7/5 - Straightforward donation processing. Requires separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and email marketing.
4.8/5 - Mobile-first giving platform. Needs additional software for ticketing, auctions, memberships, and email. Requires separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and email marketing.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.8/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Mobile-first giving platform. Auctions - Givelify doesn't provide auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding
Raffles - Anedot lacks raffle and lottery functionality - you cannot run fundraising raffles through their platform, limiting your fundraising options.
Raffles - Givelify doesn't support raffle functionality. Raffles - Givelify doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need additional tools to run raffles and track ticket sales
Online store - Anedot does not include e-commerce or online store features - you cannot sell merchandise or products to supporters through their system.
Online store - Givelify doesn't include e-commerce features. Online store - Givelify doesn't include e-commerce features. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products
Memberships - Anedot doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. Memberships - Anedot doesn't offer built-in membership management tools. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Memberships - Givelify focuses on one-time donations and doesn't offer built-in membership management tools for recurring member dues or benefits tracking. Memberships - Givelify focuses on one-time donations and doesn't offer built-in membership management tools for recurring member dues or benefits tracking.
Donor Management/CRM - Anedot: Basic donor profiles and giving history. Donor Management/CRM - Anedot: Basic donor profiles and giving history. Limited segmentation options compared to dedicated nonprofit CRM solutions.
Donor Management/CRM - Givelify: Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking, but limited relationship management features for building deeper donor connections.
Emails & Newsletter - Anedot: No native email marketing tools. Donor Management/CRM - Givelify: Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking, but limited relationship management features for building deeper donor connections.
Emails & Newsletter - Anedot: No native email marketing tools. Emails & Newsletter - Anedot: No native email marketing tools. Requires third-party integrations like Mailchimp for donor communications and newsletters.
Emails & Newsletter - Givelify: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need separate software like Mailchimp to communicate with your donors and send newsletters.
Payment Processing - Anedot: Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Payment Processing - Anedot: Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Additional costs for premium features and integrations.
Payment Processing - Givelify: Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Additional costs for premium features and integrations.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets, but no tap-to-pay
Credit cards and mobile wallets only
Credit Card Payments - Anedot: Yes - accepts all major credit cards with competitive processing rates
Credit Card Payments - Givelify: Supported - Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover with processing fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay - Anedot: Yes - supports mobile wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Apple Pay & Google Pay - Givelify: Supported - Mobile wallet payments available through their app and online forms
ACH / Bank Transfers - Anedot: Yes - supports bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations
ACH / Bank Transfers - Givelify: Not supported - Givelify focuses on credit card and mobile payments only
Tap to Pay App - Anedot: No - does not offer a dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app for in-person donations
Tap to Pay App - Givelify: Not supported - No tap-to-pay functionality available for in-person donations

Customer Support
4.7/5
4.8/5
Unlimited Support - Anedot limits support to business hours with response delays Unlimited Support - Anedot limits support to business hours with response delays
Unlimited Support - Givelify limits support based on your plan tier and organization size
Phone Support / Office Hours - Anedot offers phone support during standard business hours only Phone Support / Office Hours - Anedot offers phone support during standard business hours only
Phone Support / Office Hours - Givelify offers phone support during business hours for premium plan users only
Webinars - Anedot offers occasional training webinars for platform features Webinars - Anedot offers occasional training webinars for platform features
Webinars - Givelify provides occasional training webinars for nonprofit organizations
Help Center - Anedot maintains a knowledge base with articles and setup guides Help Center - Anedot maintains a knowledge base with articles and setup guides
Help Center - Givelify has a basic help center with articles and FAQs for common questions
Email - Anedot provides email support during business hours for all users
Email - Givelify offers email support through their help center contact form Email - Givelify offers email support through their help center contact form
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Anedot: Email and phone support during business hours with response delays Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Anedot: Email and phone support during business hours with response delays
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team - Givelify: Support access depends on plan — phone help for premium users only