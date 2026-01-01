Anedot and TotalGiving both offer donation tools for nonprofits, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides the same fundraising features — donation forms, recurring giving, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot VS Totalgiving
Anedot and Totalgiving charge 2.9-3.3% plus fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 fundraiser actually raises $1,000 for your mission.
Anedot and Totalgiving require separate platforms for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to run any fundraising event.
Anedot and Totalgiving limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no processing fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ from every donation, which adds up fast. With Zeffy, donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation.
Unlike Totalgiving's limited payment options and plan-based support restrictions, Zeffy offers unlimited email and chat support to all users. We also support Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH transfers - payment methods Totalgiving doesn't offer - making it easier for donors to give.
Yes, and it's all free. While Anedot and Totalgiving focus mainly on donations, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, and membership management - all at zero cost. You get a complete fundraising toolkit without paying for multiple platforms.
Zeffy is the only platform that's 100% free for nonprofits. While Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation and Totalgiving passes card fees to you or your donors, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's always optional.
A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually would pay over $1,650 in fees to Anedot, plus setup costs. With Totalgiving, you'd pay hundreds in processing fees or ask donors to cover them. Zeffy costs nothing - that's money you can put directly toward your mission instead of platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
