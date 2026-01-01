Anedot and WeFund4U both help you collect donations online, but their fees can add up quickly and eat into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot VS We Fund4U
💰
Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation and WeFund4U takes processing fees from every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Anedot and WeFund4U lack auction, raffle, and ticketing features, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
🫶
Anedot limits support by plan tier and WeFund4U offers basic business-hour help. Zeffy provides unlimited support to help your small team succeed without restrictions.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ from every gift. This means more money goes directly to your cause instead of processing fees.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, chat, and phone calls during business hours. WeFund4U provides only basic support with limited availability and documentation.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores at zero cost. Both competitors lack these features or require expensive third-party integrations.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations. Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ per gift, while WeFund4U charges 5% plus card fees. For a $1,000 donation, you keep the full amount with Zeffy versus losing $33-50 to competitors.
Zeffy accepts all payment methods including ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and our tap-to-pay mobile app for events. WeFund4U only supports basic credit cards, while Anedot lacks mobile payment options.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript