AngeLink VS Crowdfunder

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available Upload Videos & Photos Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
2.9% + 30¢
card fees per gift
1.9% + 20p
per gift, plus VAT
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
per donation
1.9% + 20p
per pledge for UK/EU cards; 3.25% + 25p per pledge for Non-EEA/UK transactions (VAT at 20% added to transaction fees)
Platform fees
0%
0%
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
N/A
No pricing information available
Value for money
N/A
N/A

Features
N/A
Limited features require multiple tools. Setup takes time, steep learning curve for nonprofits.
N/A
Campaign-focused platform with high fees. Lacks donor management and ongoing engagement tools.
Donations
Basic donation collection with standard processing fees that eat into your fundraising dollars
Crowdfunder focuses on campaign-based fundraising with project goals and deadlines, but charges platform fees that reduce your total funds raised.
Ticketing
Basic event management without robust ticketing features for galas, fundraisers, or community events
Crowdfunder doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell and manage event admissions.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms
Crowdfunder allows supporters to share campaigns socially, but doesn't provide dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising tools or individual fundraiser pages.
Auctions
AngeLink doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform to run fundraising auctions for your nonprofit
Crowdfunder doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles
No raffle or lottery functionality available - you'll need additional tools for these popular fundraising methods
Crowdfunder doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
No built-in online store features - can't sell merchandise or products to support your cause
Crowdfunder offers reward-based crowdfunding where supporters receive perks, but lacks full e-commerce features for ongoing product sales.
Memberships
AngeLink focuses on crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited recurring donation tools for sustained member relationships.
Crowdfunder focuses on one-time campaign donations rather than ongoing membership programs. No recurring membership tools or member portal features.
Donor Management/CRM
Limited donor data beyond campaign contributions. Lacks comprehensive donor profiles and relationship tracking for long-term stewardship.
Limited donor tracking focused on campaign backers. No comprehensive donor relationship management or long-term supporter engagement tools.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email updates to campaign supporters. No advanced segmentation or donor communication tools for building lasting relationships.
Basic campaign update features for backers. No comprehensive email marketing tools or donor communication workflows for ongoing engagement.
Payment Processing
Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees. Higher costs eat into your fundraising dollars compared to fee-free alternatives.
Processes payments through third-party providers with standard transaction fees. Limited payment method options compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile wallets
Limited credit cards through third parties only
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accept donations through major credit cards on campaign pages
Limited support - Available through third-party processors with additional fees for business fundraising campaigns
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on platform
Not supported - Platform doesn't offer mobile wallet payment options for campaign contributors
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - AngeLink focuses on crowdfunding campaigns, not direct bank transfers
Not supported - Crowdfunder focuses on equity crowdfunding for businesses, not payment processing for nonprofits
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - AngeLink is a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale capabilities available for in-person fundraising events

Customer Support
N/A
Unlimited Support
Crowdfunder does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited by plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours
Crowdfunder provides phone support during business hours for premium users only
Webinars
Crowdfunder offers occasional webinars and training sessions for campaign creators
Help Center
Crowdfunder maintains a help center with articles and guides for campaign setup
Email
Crowdfunder provides email support for users with questions or technical issues
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier. Phone help reserved for premium users, with email-only support for basic plans.