AngeLink and Crowdfunder help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS Crowdfunder
AngeLink and Crowdfunder take 2.9% of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
AngeLink and Crowdfunder offer basic campaign tools without auctions, ticketing, or donor management. Zeffy gives you everything nonprofits need in one place.
AngeLink and Crowdfunder limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited help whenever your team needs guidance or assistance.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero platform fees, comprehensive donor management, and tools like auctions, raffles, and memberships that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, while Crowdfunder takes 1.9% + 20p plus VAT. With Zeffy's zero fees, a $10,000 fundraising campaign keeps all funds instead of losing $290+ to platform costs.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus only on campaigns, Zeffy offers event ticketing, online stores, membership management, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, email, and phone during business hours, plus comprehensive training resources. AngeLink and Crowdfunder offer limited support with restrictions and business-hours-only availability.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term campaigns. Zeffy builds lasting donor relationships with CRM tools, membership management, and recurring giving options that help your nonprofit grow sustainably year after year.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
