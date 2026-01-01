AngeLink VS CrowdRise

CrowdRise

Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator Social Sharing & Link Generator Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
Peer-to-peer fundraising - Information not available Peer-to-peer fundraising - Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications Custom Donor Communications
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
AngeLink: 2.9% + 30¢ card fees per gift
CrowdRise: 2.2% card fees per gift
Processing fees: AngeLink 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, CrowdRise 2.2%–2.5% + $0.30 per transaction
Platform fees: AngeLink 0%, CrowdRise N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Monthly fees: AngeLink $0 - No monthly fees, CrowdRise N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Value for money: CrowdRise 4.1

Features
AngeLink: N/A - AngeLink requires external tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and store features. Setup takes time.
CrowdRise: 4.1/5 - CrowdRise handles crowdfunding well but needs add-ons for auctions, ticketing, and memberships.
Donations: AngeLink - Basic donation collection with limited customization options and higher processing fees. CrowdRise - CrowdRise focuses on crowdfunding campaigns with social sharing features, but charges platform fees that reduce your fundraising impact.
Ticketing: AngeLink - Limited event ticketing with basic features and additional transaction fees. CrowdRise - CrowdRise doesn't offer event ticketing features. Ticketing: CrowdRise - CrowdRise doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell event tickets to supporters.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: AngeLink - Simple peer-to-peer fundraising tools but lacks advanced campaign management features. CrowdRise - CrowdRise offers peer-to-peer fundraising with team pages and social sharing, but transaction fees eat into your supporters' contributions.
Auctions: AngeLink - AngeLink doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform for fundraising auctions. CrowdRise - CrowdRise doesn't offer auction functionality. Auctions: CrowdRise - CrowdRise doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding events.
Raffles: AngeLink - No dedicated raffle functionality - you'll need to manage raffles through external tools. CrowdRise - CrowdRise doesn't support raffle functionality. Raffles: CrowdRise - CrowdRise doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales.
Online store: AngeLink - No built-in online store capabilities - requires third-party integrations for merchandise sales. CrowdRise - CrowdRise lacks e-commerce capabilities. Online store: CrowdRise - CrowdRise lacks e-commerce capabilities. You can't sell merchandise or products directly through their crowdfunding platform.
Memberships: AngeLink - AngeLink focuses on crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited recurring donation options. CrowdRise - CrowdRise focuses on fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Memberships: CrowdRise - CrowdRise focuses on fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for recurring member engagement.
Donor Management/CRM: AngeLink - Limited donor tracking focused on campaign contributors. Lacks robust CRM features for long-term relationship building. CrowdRise - Campaign-focused donor tracking. Donor Management/CRM: CrowdRise - Campaign-focused donor tracking. Limited relationship management tools compared to dedicated nonprofit CRM systems.
Emails & Newsletter: AngeLink - Basic email notifications to campaign supporters. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication features. CrowdRise - Basic campaign updates and donor communication. Emails & Newsletter: CrowdRise - Basic campaign updates and donor communication. Not designed as a full email marketing solution for regular outreach.
Payment Processing: AngeLink - Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees. Higher costs reduce funds reaching your cause. CrowdRise - Processes donations through campaigns but charges platform fees. Payment Processing: CrowdRise - Processes donations through campaigns but charges platform fees. Less flexibility for different payment types beyond donations. Less flexibility for different payment types beyond donations.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
AngeLink: Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile app
CrowdRise: Credit cards and digital wallets, no ACH or mobile app
Credit Card Payments: AngeLink - Supported - Accepts major credit cards through secure payment processing for fundraising campaigns. CrowdRise - Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees deducted from donations
Apple Pay & Google Pay: AngeLink - Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not clearly mentioned on their platform. CrowdRise - Supported - Offers mobile wallet payment options for donor convenience
ACH / Bank Transfers: AngeLink - Not supported - AngeLink focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns. CrowdRise - Not supported - CrowdRise focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns
Tap to Pay App: AngeLink - Not supported - AngeLink is a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment app features. CrowdRise - Not supported - No dedicated mobile app for in-person payment processing

Customer Support
AngeLink: N/A
CrowdRise: 4.1/5
Unlimited Support: AngeLink - AngeLink offers limited support with response delays during peak times. CrowdRise - CrowdRise does not offer unlimited support - Unlimited Support: CrowdRise - CrowdRise does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited by plan tier
Phone Support / Office Hours: AngeLink - AngeLink provides phone support during standard business hours only. CrowdRise - CrowdRise does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users
Webinars: AngeLink - AngeLink offers occasional training sessions for campaign creators. CrowdRise - CrowdRise provides occasional training webinars for fundraising best practices
Help Center: AngeLink - AngeLink maintains a basic help center with FAQs and guides. CrowdRise - CrowdRise maintains a help center with articles and guides for platform usage
Email: AngeLink - CrowdRise offers email support for users with questions or technical issues. CrowdRise - CrowdRise offers email support for users with questions or technical issues
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: AngeLink - Live chat and phone support during business hours, with limited availability during peak times. CrowdRise - Email-only support with plan-based limitations and no phone or live chat options