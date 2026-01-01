AngeLink VS Fundly

AngeLink and Fundly help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and Fundly takes 4.9% + 30¢. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
AngeLink and Fundly focus on basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
AngeLink offers limited business-hours support and Fundly restricts phone help to premium users. Zeffy provides unlimited support for everyone.
Yes. While AngeLink and Fundly focus only on crowdfunding, Zeffy offers ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. You get everything in one platform without juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy includes full donor CRM and relationship tracking across all activities. AngeLink and Fundly only provide basic supporter lists tied to individual campaigns, missing long-term donor insights.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
