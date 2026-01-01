AngeLink and HandUp help you crowdfund for your cause, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and HandUp takes 8% from donors. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
AngeLink and HandUp only offer basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy provides raffles, auctions, events, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
AngeLink and HandUp limit support to business hours and email only. Zeffy offers unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofit needs.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with no platform fees, while AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and HandUp takes 8% from donors. Plus, you get complete nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores - not just basic crowdfunding campaigns.
Yes! Unlike AngeLink and HandUp which focus only on campaign-based fundraising, Zeffy provides ongoing donation collection, membership management, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores. You get everything needed to run your nonprofit year-round.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help resources at no extra cost. AngeLink and HandUp offer limited support during business hours only, with some features restricted to premium plans that cost extra.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, while AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and HandUp takes 8% from your donors. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike AngeLink and HandUp which only handle short-term campaigns, Zeffy supports your nonprofit's daily operations with donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, online stores, and membership tools - all in one platform at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
