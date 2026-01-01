AngeLink and Indiegogo help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS Indiegogo
💸
AngeLink charges 5% platform fees plus processing costs, while Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
🧰
AngeLink and Indiegogo focus on crowdfunding campaigns without raffles, auctions, or memberships. Zeffy offers all fundraising tools in one platform.
🤝
AngeLink and Indiegogo provide basic campaign updates without donor management. Zeffy includes CRM tools for building lasting relationships.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus tools designed for your mission like donor management, event ticketing, and membership features that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, while Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of your fundraising goes directly to your cause.
Crowdfunding platforms like AngeLink and Indiegogo are designed for short-term campaigns with rewards. Zeffy supports ongoing donation collection, recurring giving, membership management, and year-round fundraising activities your nonprofit actually needs.
Crowdfunding platforms like AngeLink and Indiegogo are built for short-term campaigns with rewards. Zeffy supports year-round fundraising with donor management, recurring giving, and membership tools your nonprofit needs daily.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. AngeLink provides limited business-hours support, while Indiegogo offers basic email help. You get dedicated assistance when you need it most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript