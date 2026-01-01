AngeLink and Kickstarter help you crowdfund projects, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
AngeLink VS Kickstarter
💯
AngeLink charges 5% plus card fees while Kickstarter takes 5% plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
🧰
AngeLink and Kickstarter focus on single campaigns without raffles, auctions, or recurring giving. Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools in one place.
🤝
AngeLink provides limited chat support and Kickstarter offers only email help. Zeffy gives unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits.
Crowdfunding platforms like AngeLink and Kickstarter focus on short-term project campaigns. Zeffy builds lasting donor relationships with recurring donations, comprehensive donor management, and year-round fundraising tools designed for nonprofit sustainability.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated training. AngeLink offers limited business-hours support, while Kickstarter only provides email help. We're here when you need us most.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees, while crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9-5% plus processing fees. You keep 100% of donations with tools designed for ongoing fundraising, not just one-time campaigns.
AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, and Kickstarter takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
Unlike project-based crowdfunding platforms, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools: recurring donations, donor management, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Everything you need for sustainable fundraising, not just campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript