AngeLink and YouCaring (now part of GoFundMe) help you crowdfund for causes, but they take fees from every donation. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
AngeLink VS YouCaring
AngeLink and YouCaring take 2.9% + 30¢ of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
AngeLink and YouCaring focus on basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy gives you raffles, auctions, donations, events, and memberships without juggling multiple platforms.
AngeLink and YouCaring offer limited email support with delays during busy periods. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and chat support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not personal crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
AngeLink and YouCaring charge 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, which adds up quickly. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms only handle campaigns, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit fundraising: recurring donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, membership management, and donor CRM. Everything you need in one platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits. AngeLink offers limited support with delays during busy times, while YouCaring (now part of GoFundMe) doesn't provide phone support at all.
Crowdfunding platforms like AngeLink are built for one-time campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit operations. Zeffy gives you zero fees plus complete fundraising tools: donor management, events, memberships, and stores all in one place.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
