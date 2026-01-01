AngeLink VS YouCaring

YouCaring

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall Custom Donor Communications Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
2.9% + 30¢ card fees per gift
2.9% + 30¢ card fees per gift
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30 per donation
2.9% + $0.30 per donation (covers payment processing, credit/debit charges, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay)
Platform fees
0%
$0 Free to start and manage a fundraiser
Monthly fees
$0 No monthly fees
$0 No monthly fees
Value for money
N/A
N/A

Features
N/A Campaign-focused crowdfunding with limited customization and higher fees that reduce your fundraising total.
N/A Personal fundraising platform lacking nonprofit-specific tools for donations, events, and donor management.
Donations
Basic donation collection through crowdfunding campaigns, but limited customization options and higher fees that eat into your fundraising goals
YouCaring focuses on personal fundraising campaigns and medical crowdfunding, but lacks the donation tools nonprofits need for ongoing fundraising.
Ticketing
AngeLink doesn't provide event ticketing capabilities - it's designed for crowdfunding campaigns, not event management YouCaring doesn't support event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets and manage event registration.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer fundraising through campaign sharing, but lacks the robust tools nonprofits need for organized peer-to-peer events
YouCaring allows supporters to create personal fundraising pages, but lacks the nonprofit-specific tools for managing peer-to-peer campaigns.
Auctions
AngeLink doesn't offer auction functionality - it's focused on crowdfunding campaigns rather than auction-style fundraising events
YouCaring doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles
No specific raffle management tools - you'd need to run raffles manually outside their platform, creating extra work for your team
YouCaring doesn't offer raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
No dedicated online store features - AngeLink is built for campaign-based fundraising, not ongoing product sales for your nonprofit
YouCaring doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.
Memberships
AngeLink focuses on crowdfunding campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. No recurring membership fees or member portal features.
YouCaring doesn't offer membership management features. It's designed for one-time crowdfunding campaigns, not ongoing supporter relationships.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic supporter tracking through campaign interactions. Limited donor relationship management features and no comprehensive donor history tracking.
Basic donor information collection only. No CRM features to track donor history, preferences, or engagement over time.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic campaign update features to notify supporters. Limited email marketing tools and no advanced segmentation for donor communications.
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need separate software to communicate with donors and build lasting relationships.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through crowdfunding campaigns with standard payment processing fees. Limited payment method options compared to dedicated nonprofit platforms.
Processes donations through third-party payment processors with standard transaction fees that reduce your fundraising total.

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no bank transfers or mobile apps
Credit cards with fees, limited digital wallet options
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts major credit cards for donations through their crowdfunding platform
Supported - Accepts major credit cards but charges processing fees that reduce your campaign funds
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly mentioned on their platform
Limited support - Available through payment processor but with additional fees deducted from donations
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - AngeLink focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns
Not supported - YouCaring focuses on personal crowdfunding campaigns, not direct bank transfers
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - AngeLink is a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps
Not available - YouCaring operates as a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps

Customer Support
N/A
Unlimited Support
YouCaring does not offer unlimited support - responses may be delayed during busy periods
Phone Support / Office Hours
YouCaring does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users
Webinars
YouCaring provides occasional webinars and training sessions for fundraising best practices
Help Center
YouCaring has a help center with articles and guides for campaign creators
Email
YouCaring offers email support for users with questions or issues
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email-only support with potential delays during busy periods, no phone or live chat available