Anython and Boosterthon help schools run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they take fees from every donation raised. Zeffy gives you the same campaign tools — online donation pages, participant tracking, and sponsor management — with zero fees so your school keeps 100% of every dollar donated.

Anython VS Boosterthon: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over Boosterthon?

Why Zeffy over Anython and Boosterthon?

Why choose Zeffy over Anython and Boosterthon if you're a nonprofit

💯

Keep 100% of your raffle proceeds

Anython and Boosterthon take up to 46% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your P2P campaign actually raises money for your mission.

🧰

Run complete fundraising campaigns without juggling multiple tools

Anython only handles P2P campaigns, while Boosterthon limits you to fun runs. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, donations, and ticketing in one place.

☎️

Get real support when you need it most

Anython limits support responses and Boosterthon only helps during campaigns. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support year-round.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Boosterthon

Frequently asked questions

Why should I choose Zeffy over Anython for my nonprofit's peer-to-peer campaigns?

Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while Anython charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. You keep every dollar raised for your cause instead of losing hundreds to transaction fees.

How does Zeffy compare to Boosterthon for school fundraising events?

Boosterthon takes up to 46% in fees per gift and only focuses on fun runs. Zeffy gives you complete fundraising freedom with zero fees, plus tools for auctions, raffles, and events beyond just runs.

Can Zeffy handle more than just peer-to-peer campaigns like Anython and Boosterthon?

Yes! While Anython and Boosterthon limit you to specific campaign types, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform with donations, events, auctions, raffles, and memberships all in one place.

What makes Zeffy different from other P2P campaign platforms like Anython?

Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Anython takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Plus, you get complete fundraising tools beyond just P2P campaigns - donations, events, auctions, and memberships all in one place.

Why choose Zeffy over specialized platforms like Boosterthon for school fundraising?

Boosterthon charges up to 46% in fees and only handles fun runs. Zeffy gives you zero-fee fundraising for any campaign type - walks, runs, auctions, or general donations - with full control over your events.

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Decorative
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

