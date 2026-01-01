Anython and Get Movin' Fundraising help schools run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what your school keeps. Zeffy gives you P2P fundraising tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your students and programs.
Anython VS Get Movin Fundraising
Anython takes 2.9% + 30¢ and Get Movin takes 7.9% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walkathon or peer-to-peer drive keeps every dollar for your cause.
Anython and Get Movin only handle peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
Anython and Get Movin offer limited support hours with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls during office hours.
Zeffy charges zero fees for peer-to-peer campaigns. Anython takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, and Get Movin charges 7.9% total fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations go directly to your cause.
Zeffy grows with you. While Anython and Get Movin only handle P2P campaigns, Zeffy offers donations, events, auctions, raffles, and memberships when you're ready to expand your fundraising.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, while Anython charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and Get Movin takes 7.9% total fees. You keep every dollar raised for your cause.
Yes. While Anython and Get Movin focus only on P2P campaigns, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including donations, events, auctions, raffles, and memberships - all at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support during business hours at no extra cost. Unlike competitors with limited support tiers, every nonprofit gets the same level of help regardless of size.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
