Aplos VS Beacon

Aplos focuses on fund accounting while Beacon offers donor management tools, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, donation processing, and relationship tracking with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, Beacon adds monthly costs plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Aplos lacks auctions and raffles, Beacon missing ticketing and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise without juggling separate tools.
Aplos and Beacon restrict support by business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited help whenever you need it, no matter your budget.
Zeffy combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on donations, Zeffy offers complete donor tracking, automated receipts, and payment processing at no cost to your organization.
Zeffy provides donor management without monthly fees or transaction costs. Unlike Beacon's paid plans with processing fees, Zeffy tracks donor history, sends automated thank-you emails, and processes gifts with donors covering costs voluntarily.
Yes, Zeffy manages your complete donor journey in one platform. Create donation forms, track giving history, send receipts, and build relationships without the monthly fees and transaction costs that other donor management tools charge.
Zeffy provides complete donor management at zero cost to your organization. While Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees and Beacon adds monthly fees on top of processing costs, Zeffy tracks donor history, sends automated receipts, and manages relationships with donors covering costs voluntarily.
Yes, Zeffy handles your entire donor journey without monthly subscriptions or transaction fees. Track giving patterns, send personalized thank-you messages, and build lasting relationships while other donor management platforms charge ongoing fees that eat into your mission funding.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
