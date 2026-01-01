Aplos and Breeze ChMS help churches track donations and manage members, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and member communication tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your ministry.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos VS Breeze Chms
Aplos charges $79/month and Breeze ChMS costs $72/month before you even collect a single donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire budget goes to your mission.
Aplos and Breeze ChMS track donors but can't run raffles, auctions, or sell tickets. Zeffy handles all your fundraising activities in one place without extra tools.
Aplos and Breeze ChMS require separate payment processors and email tools. Zeffy includes donation processing, email automation, and donor stewardship built in.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing at zero cost. While Aplos ($79/month) and Breeze ChMS ($72/month) charge monthly fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy handles donations, receipts, and donor communications without eating into your budget.
Instead of paying monthly software fees like other platforms, Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions. Donors can choose to leave a small tip to support the platform, but 100% of your donations reach your organization without monthly charges.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every donation. You get automated donor communications, online giving forms, and detailed reporting without monthly costs eating into your mission funds.
Unlike Breeze ChMS at $72/month plus card fees, Zeffy provides full donation tracking, automated receipts, and donor engagement tools at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform, keeping 100% of your donations.
Yes, and better. Zeffy includes donor profiles, gift history, automated thank-you emails, and segmentation tools that both competitors charge monthly fees for. You get professional donor management without the recurring costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
