Aplos VS Stratus Live

Aplos and StratusLIVE help you track donors and manage funds, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger relationships with supporters.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

StratusLive
Aplos
Aplos VS Stratus Live

Aplos VS Stratus Live: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Aplos
StratusLive
StratusLive
Donor Management CRM Features

Easy Donor Database
Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) - Information not available for Aplos
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms - Information not available for both Aplos and StratusLive available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
Pricing

Aplos: $79/mo - Monthly subscription plus card fees on every gift.
StratusLive: $99/month - Monthly subscription plus card fees per gift.

Processing fees:
Aplos: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction for credit and debit cards; ACH: 1% + $0.30 per transaction; American Express: 1.1% higher than standard rate (approximately 4% + $0.30); International cards: typically 1% higher; Organizations without verified 501(c)(3) status pay 1% higher fees; $15 chargeback fee may apply
StratusLive: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction

Platform fees:
Aplos: $0 - No separate platform fees; features are bundled into monthly subscription plans
StratusLive: N/A - Included in monthly subscription

Monthly fees:
Aplos: $79/month - Starting price for Lite plan; higher tiers available.
StratusLive: $99/month

Value for money:
Aplos: 4.5
StratusLive: 5.0
Features

Aplos: 4.5/5 - Solid accounting and donor tracking. Requires integration with other tools for fundraising events.
StratusLive: 5.0/5 - Strong donor management. Needs third-party tools for ticketing, auctions, and online giving.

Donations:
Aplos: Basic donation tracking and reporting through accounting integration, but no online donation forms
StratusLive: Focuses on donor management and CRM features but requires integration with third-party payment processors for online giving.

Ticketing:
Aplos: No event ticketing system - may track event donations but doesn't sell tickets directly
StratusLive: Doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need third-party ticketing software and manual data entry to track attendees. Requires integration with other tools for fundraising events.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5.0/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Strong donor management. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Aplos: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - limited to donor database management and financial tracking
StratusLive: Lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional software to enable supporters to fundraise on your behalf. Auctions:
Aplos: No auction capabilities - Aplos focuses on donor management and accounting, not fundraising events
StratusLive: Doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations. Raffles:
Aplos: No raffle management features - focuses on accounting and donor records rather than fundraising campaigns
StratusLive: Doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection. Online store:
Aplos: No e-commerce or online store functionality - primarily accounting and donor management software
StratusLive: Doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products. You'd need separate tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No e-commerce or online store functionality - primarily accounting and donor management software</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">StratusLive doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Aplos offers basic membership tracking through donor records, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communications.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">StratusLive offers basic membership tracking through donor records but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member-specific communication tools.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Strong donor management with detailed giving history, custom fields, and reporting. Includes pledge tracking and donor segmentation tools.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Strong donor database with contact management, giving history tracking, and basic reporting. Offers donor segmentation and some automation for follow-up communications.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Limited email capabilities focused on donor acknowledgments and basic communications. No advanced newsletter features or marketing automation.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Includes basic email capabilities for donor communication but lacks advanced segmentation, automated campaigns, or newsletter design tools that dedicated email platforms provide.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes donations and payments with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly software costs.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes donations and payments with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly software costs.</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
Payment methods

Aplos: Tracks donations but doesn't process payments
StratusLive: Manages donors but can't collect donations

Credit Card Payments:
Aplos: Not supported - Aplos is accounting software that tracks donations but doesn't process payments directly
StratusLive: Not supported - StratusLive is a donor management platform without built-in payment processing capabilities

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Aplos: Not supported - Aplos doesn't offer payment processing features for digital wallets
StratusLive: Not supported - StratusLive doesn't offer payment processing features for digital wallet payments

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Aplos: Not supported - Aplos focuses on accounting and fund management, not payment processing
StratusLive: Not supported - StratusLive focuses on donor management and fundraising tools, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
Aplos: Not supported - Aplos is designed for financial management and reporting, not in-person payment collection
StratusLive: Not supported - StratusLive is a donor management system without mobile payment processing functionality
Customer Support

Aplos: 4.5/5
StratusLive: 5.0/5 Unlimited Support:
Aplos: Offers limited support based on plan tier
StratusLive: Offers limited support based on subscription tier

Phone Support / Office Hours: Aplos: Provides phone support during standard business hours
StratusLive: Provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars: Aplos: Offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
StratusLive: Offers training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users

Help Center: Aplos: Maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
StratusLive: Maintains a help center with articles and guides for donor management

Email:
Aplos: Provides live chat support during business hours
StratusLive: Provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Aplos: Support access depends on plan tier with phone and chat during business hours
StratusLive: Support access depends on subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on subscription tier with phone and chat during business hours</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over StratusLive?

Why Zeffy over Aplos and StratusLive?

Why choose Zeffy over Aplos and StratusLive if you're a nonprofit

💸

Keep 100% of donations while managing donors better

Aplos and StratusLive charge $79-99/month plus card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.

🎯

Get complete fundraising tools, not just donor tracking

Aplos and StratusLive focus on donor records but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.

🤝

Access real support when you need it most

Aplos and StratusLive limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and StratusLive

Frequently asked questions

Why choose Zeffy over Aplos or StratusLive for donor management?

Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on all donations, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees and StratusLive costs $99/month plus fees. You keep 100% of every gift and get built-in payment processing, donation forms, and CRM tools in one platform.

How does Zeffy's donor tracking compare to traditional donor management systems?

Unlike Aplos and StratusLive that require separate payment processors and charge monthly fees, Zeffy includes everything you need. Track donor history, send receipts, manage relationships, and process gifts online - all without monthly costs or transaction fees eating into your donations.

Can Zeffy handle the same donor management features as expensive CRM systems?

Yes, Zeffy provides donor profiles, giving history, automated receipts, and relationship tracking just like costly systems. The difference? You save thousands annually with zero platform fees while Aplos and StratusLive charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees on every donation.

How does Zeffy save nonprofits money compared to Aplos and StratusLive?

Zeffy eliminates monthly fees and transaction costs that drain your budget. While Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees and StratusLive costs $99/month plus processing fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of donations with zero platform costs.

Why do nonprofits switch from donor management systems to Zeffy?

Nonprofits choose Zeffy because we combine donor management with payment processing at zero cost. Unlike systems that require separate payment tools and charge monthly fees, Zeffy handles everything in one platform without eating into donations.

Still undecided?

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

Looking for a better option?

Related content

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Ready to get started for free?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

