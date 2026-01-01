Aplos and StratusLIVE help you track donors and manage funds, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation while building stronger relationships with supporters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos VS Stratus Live
💸
Aplos and StratusLive charge $79-99/month plus card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
🎯
Aplos and StratusLive focus on donor records but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
🤝
Aplos and StratusLive limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on all donations, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees and StratusLive costs $99/month plus fees. You keep 100% of every gift and get built-in payment processing, donation forms, and CRM tools in one platform.
Unlike Aplos and StratusLive that require separate payment processors and charge monthly fees, Zeffy includes everything you need. Track donor history, send receipts, manage relationships, and process gifts online - all without monthly costs or transaction fees eating into your donations.
Yes, Zeffy provides donor profiles, giving history, automated receipts, and relationship tracking just like costly systems. The difference? You save thousands annually with zero platform fees while Aplos and StratusLive charge monthly subscriptions plus processing fees on every donation.
Zeffy eliminates monthly fees and transaction costs that drain your budget. While Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees and StratusLive costs $99/month plus processing fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of donations with zero platform costs.
Nonprofits choose Zeffy because we combine donor management with payment processing at zero cost. Unlike systems that require separate payment tools and charge monthly fees, Zeffy handles everything in one platform without eating into donations.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
