Aplos VS Tessitura

Pricing
$79/mo
Card fees on every gift apply in addition to the monthly price.
$8,000+/month
Setup fees apply in addition to the monthly subscription.
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.30
Per-transaction card fees, with additional charges for ACH, American Express, international cards, unverified organizations, and a possible $15 chargeback fee.
0%
Tessitura charges no transaction fees through their merchant services.
Platform fees
$0
No separate platform fees; features are bundled into monthly subscription plans.
$8,000+ per month
Quote-based pricing included in the monthly subscription.
Monthly fees
$79/month
Starting price for Lite plan, with higher tiers available for larger teams and organizations.
$8,000+ per month
Quote-based pricing that varies by organization size and annual revenue.
Value for money
4.5
3.7

Features
4.5/5
Straightforward accounting and donor tracking. Setup takes time; limited fundraising tools included.
3.7/5
Powerful for arts venues but complex. Built for theaters and museums, not typical nonprofits.
Donations
Basic donation tracking in donor records, but no online donation forms or payment processing built-in
Basic donation tracking within patron records, but limited online donation forms and payment processing compared to dedicated fundraising platforms.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - Aplos tracks donor info but doesn't sell or manage event tickets
Excellent event ticketing with seating charts and season subscriptions, built specifically for theaters, museums, and arts organizations.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate software to run campaigns where supporters raise money on your behalf.
Auctions
Aplos doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need separate software to run fundraising auctions
Tessitura doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No raffle management features - you'll need additional tools to run raffles and track ticket sales
Tessitura doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need additional tools to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store
No e-commerce features - Aplos focuses on accounting and donor management, not online sales
Robust ticketing and merchandise sales, but primarily designed for arts venues rather than typical nonprofit product sales.
Memberships
Aplos offers basic membership tracking through contact records, but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.
Tessitura offers comprehensive membership management with tiered levels, renewal tracking, and member benefits administration. Built specifically for arts organizations with patron relationship tools.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong donor database with custom fields and donation history tracking. Includes pledge management and basic reporting, though advanced analytics require higher-tier plans.
Enterprise-level donor database with detailed patron histories, giving patterns, and relationship tracking. Designed for large arts organizations with complex donor stewardship needs.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party services like Mailchimp, adding extra costs and complexity to your donor communications.
Basic email capabilities for patron communications and event announcements. Limited segmentation options compared to dedicated email marketing platforms.
Payment Processing
Processes donations through integrated payment gateway with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring gifts but limited customization for donation forms and campaigns.
Processes donations through integrated payment gateway with standard transaction fees. Supports recurring gifts but limited customization for donation forms and campaigns.

Payment methods
No payment processing - tracks donations only
Limited payments through third-party integrations
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Aplos is accounting software that tracks donations but doesn't process payments
Limited - Requires integration with third-party payment processors like Authorize.Net or PayPal
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Aplos doesn't offer payment processing or digital wallet capabilities
Not supported - No native mobile wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Aplos focuses on accounting and fund management, not payment processing
Not supported - Tessitura focuses on patron management for arts organizations, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Aplos is web-based accounting software without mobile payment features
Not supported - Tessitura is a desktop-based system without mobile payment capabilities

Customer Support
4.5/5
3.7/5 Unlimited Support
Aplos limits support based on plan tier and business hours
Tessitura offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited access
Phone Support / Office Hours
Aplos offers phone support during standard business hours only
Tessitura provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers
Webinars Aplos offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Tessitura offers training webinars and educational sessions for arts organizations
Help Center
Aplos maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Tessitura maintains a comprehensive help center with documentation and guides
Email
Aplos provides live chat support during business hours Tessitura provides live chat support during business hours for technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier with business-hours-only availability for calls and chat Tiered support based on subscription level with business-hours phone and chat for arts organizations