Aplos and Tessitura help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that eat into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos VS Tessitura
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, while Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire budget goes to your mission.
Aplos and Tessitura require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything you need to run any fundraiser.
Aplos and Tessitura limit support to business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help, not just when it's convenient.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every donation. You get online donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking all in one platform without eating into your fundraising dollars.
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly and targets large arts organizations. Zeffy is built for smaller nonprofits with zero fees and simple setup. You get donor management, online giving, and event tools without the complexity or massive price tag.
Yes. Unlike Aplos, Zeffy processes donations directly with built-in forms and payment options. Unlike Tessitura's arts focus, Zeffy works for any nonprofit type. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform instead of you paying fees.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero fees on donations. While Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees and Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly, you get donor tracking, online forms, and payment processing without any monthly costs or transaction fees eating into your fundraising.
Unlike Aplos's monthly fees plus transaction costs or Tessitura's enterprise pricing, Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions. Donors can choose to leave a small voluntary contribution to support our platform, but there are no required fees on your donations or monthly charges.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
