Aplos focuses on nonprofit accounting while Veracross serves private schools, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, donation processing, and relationship tracking with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Aplos VS Veracross
🆓
Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every donation goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs and monthly subscriptions.
🎟️
Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform without needing multiple tools.
☎️
Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support at no cost, while donor management platforms charge monthly fees for basic assistance.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees on every gift. You get donation forms, payment processing, and donor tracking all in one platform without monthly costs eating into your budget.
Veracross is built for schools, not nonprofits. Zeffy gives you dedicated nonprofit tools like online donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
Yes. Zeffy provides donor management, online donations, event management, and detailed reporting without any monthly subscription costs. Unlike Aplos, you keep 100% of donations and only pay standard payment processing fees.
Aplos charges $79 monthly plus card fees on every donation, eating into your budget before you even start fundraising. Zeffy gives you complete donor management, online donation forms, and detailed reporting with zero platform fees.
Veracross is built for schools, not nonprofits. You'd need separate tools for online donations, event ticketing, and payment processing. Zeffy provides everything in one platform designed specifically for nonprofits with zero fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
