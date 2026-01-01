Aplos VS Virtuous

Aplos focuses on accounting while Virtuous specializes in donor relationships, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy combines donor management with donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees, while Virtuous adds monthly costs on top of processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🎟️
Aplos and Virtuous focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy handles all your fundraising events in one platform.
🤝
Aplos and Virtuous limit support by business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited help whenever you need it, at no extra cost.
Zeffy combines donor tracking with actual fundraising tools at zero cost. Track donor relationships, giving history, and communication preferences while processing donations without monthly fees or transaction costs that Aplos and Virtuous charge.
Yes, Zeffy handles both donor management and payment processing in one platform. Unlike Aplos that requires third-party processors or Virtuous that charges 2.9% + $0.30 per gift, you get complete donor tracking and payment processing at no cost.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero fees on donations, while Aplos charges $79/month plus card fees and Virtuous adds 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. You keep 100% of every gift while tracking donor relationships, communication history, and giving patterns in one platform.
Unlike Aplos and Virtuous that focus only on data tracking, Zeffy combines donor management with actual fundraising tools. You can process donations, send thank-you emails, track giving history, and manage donor relationships without paying monthly fees or transaction costs.
Yes, Zeffy tracks all essential donor information including contact details, giving history, communication preferences, and engagement data. The difference is you get this donor management capability built into a complete fundraising platform at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript