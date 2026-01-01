Auction Frogs VS Galabid

Galabid

Easy Upload of Auction Items
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live)
Automatic Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking
Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing
Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout) In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)

Pricing
$395+ per event plus card fees
5% plus card fees on winning bids
Processing fees: 2.95% + $0.30 (VISA/MC); 3.50% (AMEX/DS) + $0.30 per transaction.
Processing fees: N/A - No pricing information available
Platform fees: 5% platform fee on all transactions.
Platform fees: $0 - FREE plan; pricing varies by plan
Monthly fees: N/A - No pricing information available
Monthly fees: $0
Value for money: N/A
Value for money: 4.7

Features
N/A - Auction-only platform requires separate tools for donations, ticketing, raffles, and memberships. Setup complexity and feature gaps create extra work.
5.0/5 - Auction specialist with mobile bidding and easy setup. 5.0/5 - Auction specialist with mobile bidding and easy setup. Limited to auctions; you'll need other tools for donations, ticketing, and raffles.
Donations: No donation capabilities - you'll need a separate platform to collect donations, creating extra work and donor confusion.
Donations: Galabid doesn't specialize in donation management. Donations: Galabid doesn't specialize in donation management. You'd need separate donation software to handle recurring gifts and donor communications.
Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities - you'll need another platform for galas, workshops, and other fundraising events.
Ticketing: Galabid doesn't provide event ticketing features. Ticketing: Galabid doesn't provide event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software to sell event tickets and manage attendees.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages to expand your reach.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Galabid doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Galabid doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns. You'd need different software to enable supporters to fundraise on your behalf.
Auctions: Auction Frogs offers basic online auction tools with limited customization and higher fees that eat into your fundraising revenue.
Auctions: Galabid offers auction management with mobile bidding, catalog creation, and payment processing. Auctions: Galabid offers auction management with mobile bidding, catalog creation, and payment processing. However, they charge processing fees on transactions.
Raffles: Limited raffle features with basic ticket sales - lacks advanced raffle management and promotion tools.
Raffles: Galabid focuses on auctions and doesn't offer raffle management tools. Raffles: Galabid focuses on auctions and doesn't offer raffle management tools. You'd need separate software to run raffles and drawings.
Online store: No online store functionality available - can't sell merchandise or other items outside of auction format.
Online store: Galabid doesn't provide online store functionality. Online store: Galabid doesn't provide online store functionality. You'd need separate e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or other items.
Memberships: Not available - Auction Frogs focuses solely on auction events without ongoing membership management features
Memberships: Galabid focuses on auction events rather than ongoing membership management. Memberships: Galabid focuses on auction events rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for tracking member relationships beyond individual auction participation.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic bidder information capture during auctions only - no ongoing donor relationship management capabilities
Donor Management/CRM: Tracks bidder information and auction history but lacks comprehensive donor relationship management features. Donor Management/CRM: Tracks bidder information and auction history but lacks comprehensive donor relationship management features. Focus is on auction participants rather than broader donor cultivation.
Emails & Newsletter: Limited to auction-related communications - no comprehensive email marketing tools for donor engagement
Emails & Newsletter: Basic email capabilities for auction announcements and winner notifications. Emails & Newsletter: Basic email capabilities for auction announcements and winner notifications. Limited segmentation and automation features compared to dedicated email marketing tools.
Payment Processing: Basic payment collection for auction items with standard processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue
Payment Processing: Basic payment collection for auction items with standard processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue Limited segmentation and automation features compared to dedicated email marketing tools.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic payment collection for auction items with standard processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic payment collection for auction items with standard processing fees that reduce your fundraising revenue</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or bank transfers
Credit cards only, no digital wallets or bank transfers
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts credit card payments for auction bids and ticket purchases
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Galabid processes credit card payments for auction bids and purchases
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Mobile bidding available but digital wallet support unclear
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - Galabid doesn't offer Apple Pay or Google Pay payment options
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Auction Frogs focuses on auction bidding and event management, not ACH transfers
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Galabid focuses on auction bidding and doesn't offer ACH payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Platform is web-based for auction management, not in-person payments
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Galabid is web-based auction software without mobile tap-to-pay functionality

Customer Support
N/A
5.0/5
Unlimited Support: Limited to business hours only
Unlimited Support: Limited - Unlimited Support: Limited - Galabid offers support but may have restrictions based on plan level
Phone Support / Office Hours: Phone support during standard business hours
Phone Support / Office Hours: Yes - Galabid provides phone support during business hours for customer assistance
Webinars: Regular training sessions for auction setup
Webinars: Yes - Webinars: Yes - Galabid offers training webinars and educational sessions for auction management
Help Center: Basic FAQ and setup guides
Help Center: Yes - Galabid maintains a help center with guides and documentation for users
Email: Available during business hours
Email: Yes - Email: Yes - Galabid provides email support for customer inquiries and technical assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Phone and email support during business hours with basic guides and auction training sessions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access may vary by plan with business-hour phone help and general auction guidance