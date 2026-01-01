Auction Frogs and Handbid help you run mobile bidding events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Auction Frogs VS Handbid
Auction Frogs charges $395+ per event and Handbid takes $1,396+ plus 3.5% on winning bids. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction or gala actually raises money for your mission.
Auction Frogs only handles auctions and Handbid focuses solely on mobile bidding. Zeffy runs auctions, raffles, donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
Auction Frogs limits support to business hours and Handbid restricts phone support to higher-tier plans. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy offers 100% free auction tools with no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. Unlike Auction Frogs' $395+ per event plus card fees, every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. Plus, you get a complete fundraising platform beyond just auctions.
While Handbid charges $1,396+ plus 3.5% on winning bids, Zeffy provides mobile bidding completely free. Your supporters can bid from their phones without any fees eating into your fundraising revenue, and you get additional tools like donations and ticketing.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy offers raffles, donations, ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and online stores all in one place. You can run year-round fundraising campaigns without paying multiple platform fees or juggling different tools.
Zeffy gives you everything auction platforms offer plus much more, completely free. While Auction Frogs charges $395+ per event and Handbid takes $1,396+ plus fees, you get auctions, donations, ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising with zero platform costs.
Auction platforms like Auction Frogs and Handbid take hundreds or thousands in fees from every event. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, so 100% of your fundraising revenue supports your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
