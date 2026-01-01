Auction Frogs and Silent Auction Pro help you run silent auctions and galas, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your mission. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Auction Frogs VS Silent Auction Pro
Auction Frogs and Silent Auction Pro take fees from every bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Auction Frogs and Silent Auction Pro only handle auctions. Zeffy lets you run auctions, raffles, donations, and events from one place without juggling multiple platforms.
Auction Frogs and Silent Auction Pro limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help setting up your auction or managing donors.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat help whenever you need it, not just during business hours. While auction platforms limit support to weekdays only, our team helps you succeed around the clock - all at zero cost.
Auction platforms lock you into one fundraising method, forcing you to juggle multiple tools as you grow. Zeffy grows with your nonprofit, adding donations, ticketing, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns without extra fees or platform switching.
Zeffy offers all the auction features you need plus donations, ticketing, raffles, and more - all with zero platform fees. While Auction Frogs charges $395+ per event and Silent Auction Pro takes 2% annually plus card fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds raised.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy is a complete fundraising solution. Run auctions, sell event tickets, accept donations, manage raffles, and build an online store - all from one platform. No need for multiple tools that drain your budget with separate fees.
Auction platforms typically charge $395+ per event or 2% annually plus processing fees. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a nonprofit raising $10,000 through auctions would save $200-400+ per event. Those savings go directly back to your mission instead of platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
