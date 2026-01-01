Auctria VS Galabid

Auctria and GalaBid help you run silent auctions and fundraising events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools, donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
Auctria and Galabid take 5% plus card fees on every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Auctria and Galabid focus only on auction events. Zeffy includes donor management, newsletters, peer-to-peer campaigns, and memberships in one platform.
🫶
Auctria and Galabid limit phone support to business hours and higher plans. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for every organization.
Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees or transaction costs. Auction platforms charge 5% plus card fees on every winning bid, eating into your fundraising dollars. With Zeffy, you keep every penny raised.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for all users, plus live chat and comprehensive help resources. Auction platforms limit support by plan level and only offer phone support during business hours for premium users.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with no platform fees, while auction platforms charge 5% plus card fees on winning bids. You keep every dollar raised and can run year-round campaigns beyond just auction events.
Yes! Unlike auction-only platforms, Zeffy supports donations, ticketing, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, and online stores. You get one platform for all your fundraising needs without switching between tools.
Zeffy includes full donor CRM and relationship management year-round, while auction platforms only track bidders during events. Build lasting donor relationships with comprehensive profiles and ongoing engagement tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
