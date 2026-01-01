Auctria and SchoolAuction.net help you run auction events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools plus donation forms, ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Auctria VS School Auction.net
Auctria and SchoolAuction.net take cuts from every winning bid. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your silent auction or gala actually raises money for your mission.
Auctria and SchoolAuction.net only handle auctions. Zeffy lets you run auctions, raffles, donations, and memberships without juggling multiple platforms.
Auctria and SchoolAuction.net limit support by pricing tier. Zeffy offers unlimited email and chat support to every organization, no matter your event size.
Zeffy offers all fundraising tools in one platform with zero fees, while auction platforms charge processing fees plus platform cuts that reduce your revenue. You get auctions, donations, ticketing, and more without losing money to fees.
Auction platforms charge card processing fees plus 3% platform cuts on winning bids. Zeffy is completely free - donors can leave voluntary contributions, but you keep 100% of what you raise for your cause.
Yes. While auction platforms focus only on events, Zeffy provides year-round fundraising tools including peer-to-peer campaigns, membership management, online stores, raffles, and donor CRM - all in one free platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, phone, and live chat at no extra cost. Auction platforms like Auctria limit support by pricing tier and charge more for phone access, while we help every nonprofit succeed regardless of event size.
You won't need to switch platforms. Zeffy grows with your organization, offering auctions plus year-round tools like peer-to-peer campaigns, membership management, and donor CRM - all free, so you can expand fundraising without platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
