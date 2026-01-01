Beacon VS Bloomerang

Bloomerang

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database - Information not available (Beacon) / ✓ (Bloomerang) Donation History & Notes per Donor - Information not available (Beacon) / ✓ (Bloomerang)
Donor Tags / Segments - Information not available (Beacon) / ✓ (Bloomerang) Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed) - Information not available (Beacon) / ✓ (Bloomerang) Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) - Information not available (Beacon) / ✓ (Bloomerang) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) - Information not available (Beacon) / ✓ (Bloomerang) Export Donor Data Anytime - Information not available (Beacon) / ✓ (Bloomerang)
Offline Donations Tracking - Information not available (Beacon) / ✓ (Bloomerang) Pre-filled donation forms - Information not available (Beacon) / ✓ (Bloomerang) class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Beacon: N/A - Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
Bloomerang: N/A - Card fees + 1% platform cut

Processing fees:
Beacon: 1.2% + £0.20 (Beacon does not charge processing fees; Stripe non-profit rate shown for EU Visa/MasterCard; other card types and providers have different rates.)
Bloomerang: 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction for credit/debit cards (Visa/MC/Discover); discounted ACH rate also available.

Platform fees:
Beacon: 0% (Beacon does not charge any platform fees on payments)
Bloomerang: 1% fundraising platform fee on all transactions processed through Bloomerang

Monthly fees:
Beacon: £36/mo (Starting price for Starter plan; lower price available on annual billing. Higher tiers available for larger contact volumes.)
Bloomerang: $0 (No monthly minimums or hidden fees)

Value for money:
Beacon: 5.0
Bloomerang: 4.6

Features
Beacon: 5.0/5 - Intuitive donor management with minimal setup. Perfect for small teams.
Bloomerang: 4.6/5 - Powerful donor tracking, but requires piecing together multiple tools.

Donations:
Beacon: Basic donation tracking and receipt management, but no built-in donation forms or payment processing capabilities
Bloomerang: Bloomerang focuses on donor management and tracking but requires third-party payment processors. You'll pay transaction fees on top of monthly software costs. Perfect for small teams.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.6/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Powerful donor tracking, but requires piecing together multiple tools.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic donation tracking and receipt management, but no built-in donation forms or payment processing capabilities</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Bloomerang focuses on donor management and tracking but requires third-party payment processors. Ticketing:
Beacon: No event ticketing capabilities - Beacon tracks donor attendance but doesn't sell or manage event tickets
Bloomerang: Bloomerang can store event attendance data, but you'll need separate ticketing software to sell tickets and manage event registration and check-in processes.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
Beacon: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising features - mainly tracks supporter networks without campaign creation tools
Bloomerang: Bloomerang can track peer-to-peer campaign data after the fact, but you'll need separate fundraising software to actually run campaigns and collect donations.

Auctions:
Beacon: Beacon doesn't offer auction tools - you'll need separate software to run silent auctions or live bidding events
Bloomerang: Bloomerang doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual data entry to track bidders in your donor database. Raffles:
Beacon: No raffle management system - you'll need third-party tools to run raffles and track ticket sales
Bloomerang: Bloomerang doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate raffle software and manual data entry to track participants in your donor database. Online store:
Beacon: No online store functionality - Beacon focuses on donor data management rather than selling merchandise or products
Bloomerang: Bloomerang doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software and manual processes to connect sales data to donor records. Memberships:
Beacon: Beacon offers basic membership tracking and renewal reminders, but lacks automated membership payment processing and tiered membership management features.
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers basic membership tracking through custom fields and tags, but lacks dedicated membership management features like automated renewals or member portals.

Donor Management/CRM:
Beacon: Beacon provides solid donor tracking with gift history, contact management, and basic reporting, but lacks advanced analytics and donor journey mapping.
Bloomerang: Bloomerang excels at donor management with comprehensive profiles, giving analytics, retention tracking, and automated acknowledgments for donor stewardship.

Emails & Newsletter:
Beacon: Beacon includes email marketing tools with basic templates and segmentation, but limited automation workflows and no advanced personalization features.
Bloomerang: Bloomerang includes built-in email marketing tools with templates, segmentation, and automated campaigns, plus integration with major email platforms.

Payment Processing:
Beacon: Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, increasing your overall processing costs.
Bloomerang: Beacon integrates with Stripe for payment processing but charges additional transaction fees on top of Stripe's fees, increasing your overall processing costs.

Payment methods
Beacon: No payment processing - requires separate tools
Bloomerang: Limited payments - needs third-party processors

Credit Card Payments:
Beacon: Not supported - Beacon focuses on AI-powered websites and donor management, not payment processing
Bloomerang: Limited - Requires integration with separate payment processors like Stripe or PayPal

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
Beacon: Not supported - Beacon focuses on AI-powered websites and donor management, not payment processing
Bloomerang: Not supported - Digital wallet payments require additional payment processor setup

ACH / Bank Transfers:
Beacon: Not supported - Beacon focuses on AI-powered websites and donor management, not payment processing
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors

Tap to Pay App:
Beacon: Not supported - Beacon focuses on AI-powered websites and donor management, not payment processing
Bloomerang: Not supported - Bloomerang doesn't offer mobile payment processing capabilities

Customer Support
Beacon: 5.0/5
Bloomerang: 4.6/5 Unlimited Support:
Beacon: Beacon offers limited support based on plan tier
Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours:
Beacon: Beacon provides phone support during standard business hours Bloomerang: Bloomerang provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars:
Beacon: Beacon offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Bloomerang: Bloomerang offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center:
Beacon: Beacon maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides Bloomerang: Bloomerang maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email:
Beacon: Beacon provides live chat support during business hours
Bloomerang: Bloomerang provides live chat support during business hours Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
Beacon: Built for nonprofits with phone and live chat support, but access varies by plan tier Bloomerang: Built for nonprofits with phone and live chat support, but access varies by plan tier