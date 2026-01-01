Beacon and CharityEngine both offer donor management tools, but they come with monthly fees and processing costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and donation forms with zero fees — so you can focus on building relationships instead of managing your budget.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Charity Engine
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, while CharityEngine takes $550/month plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Beacon requires technical knowledge and multiple integrations, CharityEngine costs hundreds monthly. Zeffy includes everything you need with simple setup.
Beacon feels overwhelming for small teams, CharityEngine requires dedicated staff. Zeffy offers donor stewardship tools designed for one-person shops.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission, but 100% of donations go to your cause.
CharityEngine costs $550/month plus processing fees on every gift, making it expensive for smaller organizations. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking, gift processing, and CRM features at zero cost, helping you keep more funds for your programs.
Yes. While Beacon and CharityEngine charge for donations, events, auctions, and merchandise sales, Zeffy processes all fundraising activities fee-free. You get complete donor management, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns without losing revenue to platform costs.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, while CharityEngine costs $550/month plus processing fees. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking, gift processing, and CRM features with zero platform fees, keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
Organizations save thousands annually by eliminating monthly subscription costs and transaction fees. Zeffy offers complete donor management, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without eating into fundraising revenue through platform charges.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
