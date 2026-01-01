Beacon and ClearView CRM both offer donor management tools, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, donation forms, event ticketing, and automated follow-ups — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Clear View CRM
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees, and ClearView CRM costs $500/month plus $50 per user. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100% of every donation.
Beacon and ClearView CRM track donors but can't process payments directly. Zeffy handles everything from donation forms to thank-you emails in one place.
Beacon and ClearView CRM limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support to help you succeed, not upsell you.
Zeffy gives you donor tracking plus actual fundraising tools in one free platform. Beacon and ClearView charge you monthly fees just to store donor data, then you still need separate tools to collect donations.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees per gift, while ClearView costs $500/month plus $50 per user plus card fees. Zeffy handles donor management and fundraising completely free with optional donor contributions.
Zeffy is the only platform that combines donor management with zero-fee fundraising tools. While Beacon and ClearView focus solely on tracking donors, Zeffy lets you manage relationships AND collect donations without losing money to fees.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card fees per gift, while ClearView costs $500/month plus $50 per user plus card fees. Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions covering our costs instead of yours.
Yes! Unlike donor management systems that only track relationships, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and membership management. You get complete fundraising tools, not just data tracking.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
