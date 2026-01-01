Beacon and DonorDock help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management plus donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Donordock
Beacon charges monthly fees plus card processing costs, while DonorDock costs $98/month plus transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations.
Beacon and DonorDock focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing features. Zeffy includes everything you need to fundraise.
Beacon and DonorDock require payment plans and setup processes. Zeffy lets you create donation pages and start accepting gifts in minutes.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Beacon and DonorDock charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. You keep 100% of donations and get built-in payment processing, email tools, and reporting in one platform.
Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions covering costs. Beacon charges monthly fees plus card processing fees, while DonorDock costs $98/month plus transaction fees. These costs add up quickly and reduce your fundraising impact.
Yes, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like online donations, events, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Unlike Beacon or DonorDock, you won't need multiple platforms or integrations to run your fundraising.
Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools at zero cost. While Beacon and DonorDock charge monthly fees plus transaction costs just for tracking donors, Zeffy includes payment processing, events, auctions, and campaigns all in one platform.
No, Zeffy handles everything in one place. Unlike Beacon and DonorDock that only track donors, Zeffy includes online donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You avoid juggling multiple platforms and their separate fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
