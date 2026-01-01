Beacon and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS E Tapestry
Beacon and eTapestry charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising effort goes toward your mission.
Beacon lacks auction and raffle tools, while eTapestry requires separate platforms for events and ticketing. Zeffy handles donations, events, and sales in one place.
Beacon and eTapestry offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy is the only platform that's 100% free for nonprofits. While Beacon and eTapestry charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy covers all costs through voluntary donor contributions.
A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually saves $2,000+ yearly with Zeffy. Beacon charges monthly fees plus processing costs, while eTapestry costs $1,308+ annually in fees alone.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Beacon charges monthly fees plus processing fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget.
eTapestry costs $59+ monthly plus $600 annually, plus 2.9% transaction fees. Zeffy provides the same donor tracking and online forms at zero cost, letting you keep 100% of donations.
Yes, plus more. Zeffy includes donor management, online forms, event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all free. Both competitors charge fees and lack many features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
