Beacon VS Keela

Beacon and Keela both offer donor management tools, but their monthly fees can quickly add up for small nonprofits. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated thank-you emails, and donation forms — all with zero fees so you can invest every dollar in your mission instead of software costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon and Keela charge monthly subscription fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Beacon and Keela focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything in one platform with zero fees.
Beacon and Keela tier their support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization.
Zeffy offers complete donor management with zero platform fees, while Beacon and Keela charge monthly subscriptions plus transaction fees. You keep 100% of donations and get powerful CRM tools, donation forms, and automated receipts without paying extra for basic features.
Unlike Beacon and Keela that charge $59-125+ monthly plus 2.9% transaction fees, Zeffy is completely free. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but your organization never pays fees. This saves small nonprofits thousands annually.
Yes! While Beacon and Keela focus mainly on donor tracking, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, raffles, and auctions. Everything you need for fundraising in one free platform, not multiple paid tools.
Beacon and Keela charge $59-125+ monthly plus transaction fees for basic donor tracking. Zeffy gives you the same CRM features plus donation forms, automated receipts, and detailed reporting at zero cost. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions, but your nonprofit never pays platform fees.
While Beacon and Keela lock you into expensive monthly subscriptions, Zeffy provides complete donor management without any fees. Track donor relationships, manage contact data, and send automated thank-you emails. Save thousands annually and put every dollar toward your mission instead.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
