Beacon helps charities manage donors while Planning Center focuses on church operations, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Beacon VS Planning Center
Beacon and Planning Center charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
Beacon and Planning Center track donors but can't process payments. Zeffy handles donations, events, and sales in one platform without extra integrations.
Beacon and Planning Center limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no cost.
Beacon charges monthly fees plus transaction fees on every donation, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you complete donor management tools with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
Planning Center focuses on church management with basic donation tracking. Zeffy offers dedicated nonprofit donor management with built-in payment processing, all at zero cost to your organization.
Unlike Beacon and Planning Center, Zeffy combines donor management with full fundraising capabilities like online stores, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All without monthly fees or transaction costs.
Beacon and Planning Center charge monthly subscription fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy provides complete donor management with contact tracking, donation history, and automated receipts at zero cost to your organization.
Unlike Beacon's basic tracking or Planning Center's church focus, Zeffy combines donor management with built-in payment processing, fundraising campaigns, and detailed analytics. All without monthly fees eating into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
